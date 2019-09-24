BALLINGER, Texas — “I knew it was cancer, but I wasn’t for sure,” Peter Alfaro said.



Alfaro is a senior at Ballinger High School. He's a running back on the varsity football team and found out this summer he'd be fighting for his life.

“He’s so smart he can achieve so much and that's why it sucks that this is being thrown in his way because he had so many plans,” Alfaro’s sister, Priscilla Pospichao, said.

Pospichao isn't just Alfaro's sister, she's his legal guardian. She said what was supposed to be a fatty harmless tumor, grew into her family's worst nightmare.

“That's my brother it's hard, that is his life, that's the uncle to my kids and even before I had custody, I always had him I became a mother before I came a mother. It would be hard to hear anything worse than what we already have,” Pospichao said.

Alfaro noticed the tumor in 2016 and said not knowing the growth on his side was cancerous, he continued to live his life and work out to prepare for a spot on the varsity team.

“It was just like a mosquito bite it was very tiny to start off with then I started lifting and gaining weight then it started growing with me,” Alfaro said.

Cancer rearing its ugly head into Alfaro's life did bring challenges, the athlete said. Insecurities he didn't once have became present in everyday activities.

“They don’t look at me the same, they make faces and make jokes,” Alfaro said. “I don’t get to do the things that other people do like take off my shirt and go swimming.”

Only when the summer before senior year came, he got the tumor removed. It was then truth of his cancer was revealed and brought more issues to the forefront.

“I have to check my blood pressure every hour throughout the day to make sure it doesn’t go to high or too low,” Alfaro said.



“It could be a stage two or stage four, he’s going have to start chemo and another surgery, if not more because the left some I there,” Pospichao said.



Alfaro tries to stay optimistic and focus on football also, who he may or may not take to prom, as his fight carries on.



“I think of it in a positive way so I don’t make myself feel bad about it don’t think about the bad parts I think about the good parts and everything will be just fine,” Alfaro said.





