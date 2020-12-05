From clothing to crafts, stores are slowly reopening their doors after closing after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some patrons are choosing not to engage in the first phase of the economy's reopening, business owners are left to wonder how they will stay afloat.

Dianna Bunker is experiencing what many other business owners are facing right now: Uncertainty. Her boutique, Spinout, has been around for 35 years. Through setbacks and breakthroughs, never has she faced anything with the impact of COVID-19.

"It's been the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, ever," Bunker explained. "Everything was normal. [The] store was full ready to go for spring and then [done]. Now I'm going, dang what do I do now? We weren't able to pay anything."

Governor Greg Abbott implemented phase one of reopening the Texas economy Friday. Slowly and surely, restaurants, movie theaters, salons and retail stores are starting to allow customers into its stores, though not at full capacity.

"I didn't know what to expect. Are people going to come? Are they afraid to get out and about? [Do] people have any money?" Bunker asked. "There are so many factors into what's really going to happen now."

J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and Stage stores filed for bankruptcy and more stores could follow in their footsteps. Not only have companies not been able to sell inventory, they have not been able to pay employees.

"I had a $100,000 that needed to be paid," Bunker confessed.

Bunker says since she opened her doors, business has been great. While she is not sure about Spinout's longterm success, she is taking it one day at a time.

"Everybody's got a situation, and mine just happens to be this."