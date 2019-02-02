SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Just days before Friday's game, Dylan Jester, a senior at Sulphur Springs High School, was surprised by his head basketball coach and friend, Clark Cipoletta.

They told Dylan he was going to play.

Dylan has cerebral palsy and has been the team's manager for the last four years.

"He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth and his legs do not function normally so he isn't capable of walking without his walker," Coach Cipoletta said.

Friday night, his dream to play in the game happened in the first 30 seconds.

"We're winning because we work hard for Dylan, because he can't do what we do so we do it for him," DayDay Hall, a junior on the team said.

While it took Dylan a few tries, he was able to achieve his longtime dream.

"He always tells us don't take this for granted because he wants to be out there so bad so we kind of blessed him with the opportunity tonight," senior, Keaston Willis said.

Win or lose, that shot is the only part of the game that mattered to the Sulphur Springs HS team.

"My excited part is the first two points… for Dylan, because if Dylan had his own legs, he'd be the greatest athlete to come out of Sulphur Springs with no doubt," his teammate said.

Other players on the team agreed with that, saying, if Dylan had legs like them he would easily make it to the NBA, no doubt about it.

Though life didn't give this basketball super-fan a fair shake, the Dallas Mavericks fan's personality still shines and impacts his teammates and head coach alike.

"For him, life didn't give him quite the fair shake that most of us have, but I know for a fact that he's super strong inside and no matter what challenges he faces he's going to overcome it," his Coach said, "You're not supposed to have favorites when you coach but Dylan Jester is definitely my favorite kid I've ever coached."

"It was just a dream come true. I'm glad I got to experience that with this best group," Dylan said.

This basketball star has some big plans on the horizon.

"Go to college and pursue career in sports management," Dylan said, and maybe Sulphur Springs will see him on the sidelines once again, "I love this group I wouldn't want to play with any other team in the country."