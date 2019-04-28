TYLER, Texas — Pro bass fishing at the highest level returns to Lake Fork as 75 Bassmaster Elite Series fishermen participate in the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest on Thursday, May 2 through Monday, May 6. If the weather cooperates, this could be a record-setting event.

The tournament will only be the fifth time a pro level event has been held on Fork. The others in 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2015 featured pro anglers from both BASS and FLW, but were sanctioned by the Professional Anglers Association. That run, which initially featured team events before becoming an individual competition the last two years, was highlighted in 2014 by Keith Combs' record setting 15-bass total weighing 110 pounds.

With a number of long-time Elite Series fishermen having moved on to Major League Fishing this year, the $1 million event will not have some of the big names fans are accustomed to, but it is still one of the strongest fields in professional fishing. The timing of the catch-weigh-release tournament could not be better.

