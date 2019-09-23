BASTROP, Texas — A gender reveal went viral on social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, but not for the best reasons.

The reveal video shows a happy couple throwing a watermelon into the mouth of Tank the hippo, who is at the Capitol of Texas Zoo located in Bastrop County.

Once Tank bit the watermelon, it revealed the fruit as blue for a baby boy.

Filmmaker Ana Breton tweeted, "I did it. I found the worst gender reveal," attaching a TikTok of the reveal posted by the soon-to-be older sister.

Twitter did not sit quietly, tweeting their negative responses to this reveal with raised concern for the hippo.

Some of these comments have included that the "hippo deserved better" and "next time use the baby."

Breton took to Twitter again, stating it wasn't her intention to bring "darkness to their special day," and attached some background on the family that the soon-to-be mother sent.

The message contained information on the couple's journey with fertility treatments and how badly they had wanted a son.

She also told Breton that the coloring was actually organic Jell-O.

The Capital of Texas Zoo posted on their Facebook page confirming that the blue color was Jell-O and that "no hippos were harmed in the making of this video."

