WACO, Texas — Baylor University tweeted Thursday advising students to stay inside during a "dangerous situation."

Students were told to stay inside, away from doors and window.

BU said the alert was not a drill.

Shortly before the alert was sent, a 22-year-old man was shot in his apartment at the Eastgate Apartments near the Baylor campus. Police said he told a maintenance worker he had been shot and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The possible shooter was at large and last seen going toward Daughtrey Ave.

Baylor later confirmed the alert was issued in response to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.