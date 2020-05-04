The Better Business Bureau is collaborating with Austin Bank and Your Philanthropy to help provide funding and application evaluation process to get funds to local businesses to help meet short-term needs.

According to the BBB, any businesses who have experienced a 50% or greater reduction in revenue for March 2020 and located in the 19 counties the BBB serves are eligible to apply.

“Our business community is a huge part of what makes East Texas great...and we want to do what we can to keep it that way,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “This is a chance for us to pitch in to help our neighbors in need.”

To donate, text bbb2020 to 243725 or go to bbbhelps.us before April 30, 2020.

Any businesses interested in applying for the grant can send an email to relief@easttexas.bbb.org. All applications must be received by April 30, 2020.