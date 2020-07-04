TYLER, Texas — Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas has set up the Community Relief Fund to help local businesses amid the coronavirus.

BBB Accredited Businesses who have experienced a 50% or greater reduction in revenue for March 2020 and who are located within the 19 counties BBB serves are eligible to apply, according to the BBB.

"It all can from an idea, Amazon had given funds to some its employees," Mechele Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas, said.

Mills said the relief fund is targeted to businesses that have been hit the hardest during these times.

"Although we don’t have the funds that Amazon has we thought we can come together as a community and do something really great for our neighbors that are in desperate need right now," Mills said.

To donate now, text bbb2020 to 243725 before April 30, 2020 or online at bbbhelps.us.

Donations can also be made to the Community Relief Fund at any Austin Bank location.

“Our business community needs us now more than ever,” Mills said. “No amount is too small. A $5, $10, $20, or $100 contribution can make a positive impact.”

If your business is interested in applying for the grant, please send an email to relief@easttexas.bbb.org. All applications must be received by April 30, 2020.

