TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler Police Department has announced they are seeking a man they say is armed and dangerous following an alleged assault incident at an on-campus apartment complex.

According to the UTTPD, the suspect has been identified as Jaquavion Slaton, 20.

The UT Tyler news outlet, The Patriot, reports a victim told police they were physically assaulted and choked at the Victory Village apartment complex (formerly known as The Reserve), located at 2851 County Rd 272. The victim also says Slaton pulled a gun, The Patriot reported, citing an email from the university police department.

Slaton reportedly has a history of assault. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a white shirt.

If you encounter him, notify the UTTPD immediately at (903) 566-7300 or call 911.