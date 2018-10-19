TEXAS — During a CNN town hall Thursday, Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced that he is not interested in running for president in the future.

As the El Paso Congressman won over admirers across the United States and shattered fundraising records, many speculated that he could run for that seat in the oval office.

O'Rourke, who is hoping to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in the upcoming Texas Senate race in November, said "The answer is no" when asked if he foresees himself running for president one day, according to CNN.

CNN reported O'Rourke said, ""Our children are 11, they're 10 and they're 7 years old. We've told them, we're going to take these almost two years out of our life to run this race, and then we're devoted and committed to being a family again. So that's what we're focused on."

As CNN's Dana Bash pressed for a straight answer, O'Rourke said, "It's a definitive no."

If O'Rourke doesn't win the Texas Senate race, he said he would go back to El Paso, according to CNN.

© 2018 KVUE-TV