Big Sandy High School student tests positive for COVID-19

BIG SANDY, Texas — A student who attends Big Sandy High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the student was last on campus Wednesday morning and was not showing any symptoms.

“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned,” said Big Sandy ISD Superintendent Mike Burns in a letter to parents. “We ask that, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.