Big Sandy ISD cancels game against Overton due to COVID-19 quarantines

Credit: Big Sandy ISD

BIG SANDY, Texas — Big Sandy ISD has canceled their scheduled football game for Friday against Overton.

According to Overton ISD, officials from Big Sandy ISD had to suspend their football program due to COVID-19 quarantines.

Senior night will also be rescheduled, according to a letter posted to the districts Facebook page.

Anyone with a ticket may go by the Overton ISD administration building and return them to get a refund.

Thursday’s middle school game is still set to be played at Chester Roy Stadium at 5 p.m.

Posted by Overton Independent School District on Tuesday, September 15, 2020