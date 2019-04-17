BOSTON — Former Tylerite and Bishop Gorman graduate Mia Behm came through with a big finish on Monday at the 123rd Boston Marathon.

Behm, a former University of Texas at Austin cross country and track standout, finished 12th overall among American women at the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

She ran to a time of 2 hours, 39 minutes and 4 seconds, a 6:05 pace.

That time qualifies Behm, who now resides in Brooklyn, New York, for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, set for Feb. 29 in Atlanta.

Also, Behm, 29, was the 23rd overall female and placed 324th among all runners.

Jordan Hasay, of Arroyo Grande, California, was the top American female, placing third overall with a time of 2:25.20. Defending champion Desiree Linden, of Washington, Michigan, was the second American at 2:27.00, followed by Lindsey Flanagan, of Rossell, Illinois, was third at 2:30.07.

Worknesh Degefa, of Ethopia, was first at 2:23.21 to win the $150,000 first prize and a gilded olive wreath from Marathon, Greece. Edna Kiplagat of Kenya was runner-up at 2:24.13.

A field of 30,000 runners followed the elite runners on the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square. It's the first time the race has been run on April 15 since the 2013 attacks; officials held a ceremony at 2:49 p.m. to honor those killed and maimed by the two pressure cooker bombs that exploded near the finish line.