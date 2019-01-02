TYLER, Texas — Bishop Gorman President Very Rev. Hank Lanik and Principal Robin Perry have announced the appointment of Mike Lee as the new athletic director and Jordan Cantrell as the head football coach for Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School.

MIKE LEE

Lee is a 1981 graduate of Bishop Gorman and has previously coached at Bishop Gorman for nine years. During his tenure as head Cross Country coach, his teams placed in the top 10 at the TAPPS State Championship seven times, twice placing second. He also served as the girls’ basketball assistant coach on five district championship teams and one final four team.

Mr. Lee worked for Red River Valley Pathology for 14 years while coaching. After being away from Bishop Gorman for three years, he returned this year as Assistant Athletic Director.

Mr. Lee is very grateful to former Athletic Director Rod Kaspar for bringing him back to Bishop Gorman.

“Mr. Kaspar taught me a lot in a short time about what it takes to do this job, and I’m very glad I had the opportunity to be his assistant,” said Mike Lee. Mr.

Lee is excited to run the athletic department and is thankful for the support of School President Fr. Hank Lanik, Principal Robin Perry, and Bishop Joseph Strickland.

Lee has been married to his wife Michelle for 26 years, and they have two daughters. Their youngest, Brooke, attended Tyler Catholic Schools for 14 years and was an All-State basketball player at Bishop Gorman.

JORDAN CANTRELL

Cantrell joined Bishop Gorman in 2018, serving as the varsity football defensive coordinator.

“Coach Cantrell has proven himself to be a positive leader, and we look forward to the future of our football program under his direction,” said Robin Perry.

Previously, Coach Cantrell worked in the financial sector as a financial analyst for two years before deciding to follow his passion of growing and developing young men through the game of football.

He was a student-athlete for four years at Harding University where he lettered in football and earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.

In his last year at Harding, he assisted in coaching inside linebackers.

Coach Cantrell has stated that he feels blessed to be able to lead the 2019 Crusader Football Team and is grateful to be a part of the Gorman community