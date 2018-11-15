TYLER TEXAS — The city of Tyler issued a press release this afternoon claiming a spill of waste water had occurred off of FM 427 at Blackfork Creek, Tyler TX.

The sewage spill is estimated to be caused by a partial collapse of a 42 inch sewer main in the creek bed, an infiltration of rain water and pipe blockage.

Over 100,000 gallons of waste has been estimated to have spilled into the surrounding area and potentially could affect the area around Black Fork Creek.

The City of Tyler claims the following steps have been taken:

Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified: Yes

TCEQ regional office has been notified: Yes

The spill has been contained: No (Pumps and equipment are in route)

Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated: Yes

The cause of the spill has been corrected. Emergency repairs of the 42 inch pipe are being coordinated.

Clean-up activities are underway/completed: Yes

Other: The spill will be contained by the installation of by-pass pumps.

TCEQ recommends the following safety precautions:

Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

