VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- "Blacks." That was the one-word heading on a poster created in an English class at Kempsville High School. Underneath the heading was a list of disparaging words and stereotypes used to describe members of the black community, a list generated by students.

A statement from Virginia Beach City Public Schools said the purpose of the assignment at Kempsville High School was to have students "reflect on the harm that can be caused by stereotypes and unintended biases," but the school division acknowledged the exercise, in fact, perpetuated those stereotypes.

A student who was in the English shared a picture of the poster on Facebook. Besides slurs, it featured comments such as:

"All black people eat fried chicken"

"Can't swim"

"Single parents"

"Black people don't succeed"

The student who shared the picture said as part of her Facebook post: "...this racist stuff at my school needs to stop."

Virginia Beach City Public Schools promised in its statement that it was taking steps to make sure something similar to this situation doesn't happen again:

We will not try to justify or defend the language or phrases seen on a poster created in one of our classrooms. The activity that led to this should not have happened. It is completely unacceptable that children were put in the position to generate a list of disparaging remarks used to characterize others.

Statement about Poster from Kempsville High School English Class by 13News Now on Scribd

