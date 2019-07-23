TYLER, Texas — Carter BloodCare is hosting a Back the Badge Blood Drive on the square in Downtown Tyler on Wednesday as they highlight the need for donations in the area.

Currently, there is a blood shortage in East Texas after blood was sent to areas in Louisiana following recent storms.

"The blood supply is so low that they're offering, for the first 40 donors, two free [Texas] Rangers tickets," said blood drive coordinator and Smith County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Nikki Keegan.

Carter BloodCare is hoping to get at least 25 units of blood from the event.

There are four main blood types:

A ( A+ , A- ): 34% of people are A+, making it the second most common blood type. A+ platelets are always high in demand for patients undergoing chemotherapy. A- blood is typically transfused quickly because of the community’s need, so it’s constantly in demand. Only one in 16 people have A- blood.

34% of people are A+, making it the second most common blood type. A+ platelets are always high in demand for patients undergoing chemotherapy. A- blood is typically transfused quickly because of the community’s need, so it’s constantly in demand. Only one in 16 people have A- blood. B ( B+ , B- ): Only one in every 12 people of the population has B+ blood. B+ blood is always in high demand and can help patients with many medical and surgical conditions. B- is only found in one in every 61 people, making it extremely rare. Every two seconds, someone needs blood, so B- is in high demand constantly.

Only one in every 12 people of the population has B+ blood. B+ blood is always in high demand and can help patients with many medical and surgical conditions. B- is only found in one in every 61 people, making it extremely rare. Every two seconds, someone needs blood, so B- is in high demand constantly. O ( O+ , O- ): 38% of people are O+, making it the most common blood type. O+ red blood cells can be transfused to any positive blood types, so it’s still one of the most in-demand blood types. The “universal red cell donor,” the O- blood type occurs in one of every 15 people and is the only blood type that is able to give red cells to all other blood types.

38% of people are O+, making it the most common blood type. O+ red blood cells can be transfused to any positive blood types, so it’s still one of the most in-demand blood types. The “universal red cell donor,” the O- blood type occurs in one of every 15 people and is the only blood type that is able to give red cells to all other blood types. AB (AB+, AB-): Only one in every 29 people in the population have AB+ blood. AB+ is the universal recipient and the universal plasma donor, making it a very important blood type. AB- only found in one of every 167 people, making it the rarest blood type. AB- patients can receive red blood cells from all negative blood types.

Blood type is determined by the presence or absence of certain antigens on the surface of red blood cells, according to Carter BloodCare. Individuals are also typed as either Rh+ or Rh- depending on the presence or absence of the most important red cell anitgen in the Rh blood group.

It is helpful to know your blood type in planning your future. The right type at the right time can save lives in your community.

"It's for everyone," Sgt. Keegan said. "It's just a way to motivate our first responders to donate to the community."

All donors must present a valid photo ID at the time of donation. IDs must be issued by the state, a school or via the U.S. government (passport, military ID, green card or work visa).

You must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in "good general health." Sixteen-year-olds must have written parental consent. There is no upper age limit.

Carter BloodCare recommends eating a low-fat meal two to four hours before donating blood. Potential donors should drink a lot of water or juice before and after donating. Please avoid alcoholic beverages 12 hours before and after donating.

You are also asked to refrain from strenuous activity for 12 hours after donating.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donors can sign up to give, but it is not necessary. Potential donors will be asked to fill out forms to make sure they're eligible to donate.

While the baseball tickets are limited, all donors will receive a free Kona Ice snow cone and a Carter BloodCare t-shirt!

For more information, visit Carter BloodCare's FAQs section on their website.