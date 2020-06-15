KEMAH, Texas — Editor's note: The videos in this article aired on Sunday, before the body was found.

The body of a missing boater was found Monday, two days after he went overboard, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Around noon, a body that matches the description of Shawn Robert Scarbrough was found in the same area he went missing in the Houston Ship Channel, about 5 miles east of Kemah.

On Saturday about 5 p.m., authorities said Scarbrough was ejected from an 18-foot boat when the driver's seat broke, causing him to sharply turn the wheel.

Scarbrough, 40, is a 12-year U.S. Marine Corps. veteran who was deployed several times to war zones. He is a husband and the father of three children, according to a close family friend.

When Scarbrough went into the water, he was not wearing a life jacket, officials said. Two of Scarbrough's children were on the boat at the time of the incident. Officials said the children went into the water during the crash, but they were rescued. Another man was on the boat at the time but was not injured in the incident.

Preliminary reports say Scarbrough suffered a head injury.

