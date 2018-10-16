BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A woman's body that was found in the water at the Colorado River on Oct. 16 belongs to a woman who went missing during the previous Junction floodings, KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman confirmed Saturday.

According to the Statesman, Burnet County authorities identified the woman who was found dead at the shore of the Colorado as Charlotte Moye. She was found on the east bank of the Colorado River and Lake LBJ between Kingsland and Highland Haven. Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu told KVUE after her body was found that scientific testing on her body was underway by the Travis County Medical Examiner.

"We are anxious to get her returned home to her loved ones," Cantu previously told KVUE.

The week of Oct. 9, rescue personnel from multiple agencies swept the Junction area in search of four people who were believed to have been swept away from the Llano River during severe flash flooding in the area.

The following week, people living along the Llano River were evacuated from their homes due to a "historic" flooding event.

