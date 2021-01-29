Body found in Harrison County after man confesses to killing

Investigators were notified of the homicide after an interview with a man who was arrested for possession and weapons violations following an accident on January 25.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man was discovered in Harrison County on Friday after a man in custody confessed to killing him.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25, Harrison County Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Hallsville Police Department responded to an accident near Farm-To-Market Road 450 and Interstate 20.

During the investigation of the accident, responding officers completed an arrest on an individual involved.

The individual later assaulted a Jail Sgt. during the booking process and was charged with possession of narcotics along with weapons violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

During an interview with investigators on January 27, the individual began confessing to murdering his friend in Longview and disposing of his corpse within Harrison County.

Longview Police was immediately notified and both agencies began working the investigation together.

A grid search was conducted on January 28 with the assistance TX Game Wardens, Hallsville PD, and Harrison County District Attorney's Office and no corpse or evidence was discovered.

On Friday, January 29, a Hallsville PD Investigator located a corpse believed to be the victim of the homicide reported by the individual, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Longview PD Detectives are on scene completing the collection of physical evidence.