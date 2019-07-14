NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — The body of a boater, who was reported missing on Thursday, was found Sunday morning on Richland Chambers Reservoir in Navarro County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The boater was reported missing near the FM 2859 public boat ramp, last seen in a white Express Boat, 16 or 18- feet long with a Yamaha motor. Investigators believe the missing boater was the only on board.

The boat, a White Express, belonging to a boater reported missing on July 11, 2019 was found on Richland Chambers Reservoir in Navarro County in search for boater.

Navarro County Sheriff's Department via Facebook

Search crews found the boat in the cove around 11:30 a.m. Friday, but not the boater.

Four boats, a K9 unit, and a dive team were sent out to look for the boater Saturday with no success.

At about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens found the body of the boater, whose identity has not yet been released.

No other details were given.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Waco man and his crew go viral for catchy rap about Whataburger 'selling out'

Decorated US service member killed in action in Afghanistan was from Teague, Texas

Waco girl shot in eye with firework on 4th of July loses sight