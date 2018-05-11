CLEVELAND -- Authorities have given the all clear after reports of a bomb threat in a location near the I-X Center.

The situation happened just hours before President Trump is expected to speak at the I-X Center for during a campaign rally at 3 p.m. today.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Monday at Mazzella Lifting Technologies in the 21000 block of Aerospace Parkway.

We streamed live video from the scene for more than an hour:

The employees were evacuated from the business as a precaution.

A bomb-sniffing dog was brought in to assist in the investigation.

The all clear was given around 9:30 a.m.

Although Cleveland Hopkins Airport is nearby, officials say this situation did not impact any flights.

No additional details are immediately available at this time.

© 2018 WKYC