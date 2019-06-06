WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It is not easy to convince children to make smart and nutritious eating choices, especially while at school. Every day, cafeteria workers in districts across East Texas are being challenged to be creative in the kitchen while not breaking the bank.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Region 7 Education Service Center hosted its first Meal Appeal University at Whitehouse High School.

"The goal is that they learn here and they take it back to their districts," Region 7 Child Nutrition Coordinator Elaine Revell said.

The Meal Appeal University (MAU) is training on how to best create fresh, vibrant meals that appeal to students, yet also comply with federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program. Funding for the event was provided by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

"Kids and adults eat with their eyes and if you make the food look better, then you're going to be able to feed the kid more fruits and vegetables," Revell said. "We're using more fresh produce. We're using more herbs and spices for seasoning, so we need to know what those herbs and spices taste like. We need to know how to chop the food up so that the best nutritious meal come out of it. "

As part of the training, four classes were offered to dozens of child nutrition professionals from 95 local districts. Each class was led by professional chefs representing companies like To Taste.

"We've had a class today on knife skills, how to properly chop and prepare the fresh fruits and vegetables," said Revell. "We've had a class on meal preparation, the way it looks on the line, presentation skills. And then, we've had a behavioral economics class where we actually think about marketing."

Another class focused on whole grain cooking. Revell says it is just as important, if not more, for cafeteria workers to focus on how a food option is prepared and presented just as much as what is being served.

For example, plating a dessert with fruit and yogurt instead of serving the same dessert without any garnishing and in a basic paper container. Or choosing to purchase and serve fresh, locally-grown produce compared to frozen fruits and veggies.

"There's farmers in Henderson that grow watermelon. There's farmers in Athens that grow black-eyed peas, Revell said. "The kids are really excited when they think 'oh this came from a mile away, down the road', and they saw it growing."

Revell says despite what many people might believe, healthier does not necessarily mean more expensive.

"They're actually not as expensive as processed food because we're doing the labor," Revell said. "So, we're actually taking the fruits and vegetables, we're washing them. We're cutting them. They're coming straight off the farm."

Revell says it is especially a great option for school districts like Marshall ISD who will soon offer its students free breakfast and lunch.

“We have a lot school districts around here with some needy families," Revell said. "Once they reach a certain percentage, they are able to serve all the children for free and they get federal reimbursement for every meal that they sell. The money that we received back in federal reimbursement that’s what we’re spending on the fresh fruits and vegetables, the less-processed foods."

For more on the Meal Appeal University, you can check out photos from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.