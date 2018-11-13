LAREDO — A refrigerated trailer filled with people trying to enter the country illegally was stopped at the border last week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 north of Laredo, Texas stopped the attempt to smuggle 81 people on Friday.

Agents stopped a red tractor pulling a white trailer with a stolen license plate. Closer inspection using a service canine uncovered concealed humans who had been locked in the refrigerated trailer displaying a fictitious seal.

The undocumented immigrants were evaluated and did not require medical attention, according to a Border Patrol release. The group included 67 males, 13 adult females and one juvenile female. The individuals were from the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Brazil, and Nicaragua. All individuals were illegally present in the United States. They were placed under arrest and processed accordingly, Border Patrol said.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was also arrested.

