Weslaco, Texas — Border security and immigration became front and center issues in many state-wide campaigns across the country, and Texas was no exception. But how much did migrant caravans, border walls, and troop deployments influenced people’s votes along the border?

It is true the U.S.-Mexico border is a favorite talking point for politicians who use it either in a punch line or as a punching bag.

But many are surprised to know that voters that live along the border are not as concerned about border walls, the caravan and illegal immigration as much as other parts of the nation.

While Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke have been using usual border talk throughout the election season, most border voters are unfazed by the usual rhetoric.

Weslaco resident Juan Cantu is more concerned with the growing wealth gap.

“The poor people,” he said. “We really need to take care of that.”

For border residents Caleb Cavazos and Amy Rodriguez, education is their top priority.

“I have a wife that’s a school teacher,” Cavazos said, who highlighted better wages and programs for his wife.

Health care is also a major issue in the region. Border resident Thelma Anciso suffers from lupus and feels that her community needs more assistance.

“There’s are a lot of people and elderly that really need the help,” Anciso said.

These issues combined with border wall security and immigration has motivated border voters to the polls. Compared to 2014, there’s already twice as many votes cast during early voting in the area.

In Hidalgo County alone, more than 107,000 votes have been recorded. It’s a turnout people here have never seen.

