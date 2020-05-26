BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Bowie County has reported a new death related to COVID-19.

According to officials, the new death brings the total to 12 in the county related to COVID-19.

The county currently has a total of 121 cases, 78 recoveries and 12 deaths related to the virus.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

