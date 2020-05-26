BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Bowie County has reported a new death related to COVID-19.
According to officials, the new death brings the total to 12 in the county related to COVID-19.
The county currently has a total of 121 cases, 78 recoveries and 12 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: TUESDAY, MAY 26: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,500; deaths top 100