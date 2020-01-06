BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services website has reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Bowie County.

According to the website, the new cases bring the total cases to 265 in the county.

Bowie County has seen 84 recoveries and 12 deaths related to the virus.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

