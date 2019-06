SMITH COUNTY, Texas — SMITH COUNTY-According to Texas Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom, an arrest has been made in the fatal hit and run boating accident on Lake Palestine.

They have not released the name of the suspect, but we're told the arrest happened early Monday Morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a boat hit a 14-year old Sunday night and left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

We'll have more updates throughout the morning.