TYLER, Texas — One person was arrested for robbing A Dollar Store in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department.

According to a press release, Tyler PD responded to the Dollar Store located at 3825 Highway 64 West for a robbery.

When officers arrived, the manager told police that Michael Jacob Pierce came into the store to talk about employment.

After the discussion, the manager offered Pierce a ride home.

While the manager was in the safe, Pierce pushed her to the ground and stole cash from inside the open safe.

Pierce fled the scene of foot and was located shortly after.

Pierce was booked into the Smith County jail for robbery.