Breastfeeding mothers and COVID-19

August is national Breastfeeding Awareness Month, but with COVID-19 there are new issues that arise for mothers.

One thing is certain though, breast milk has many health benefits for newborns like boosting their immune system.

"Breast milk has live antibodies like antivirals, and we call it designer nutrition,” said Paula Hiett, a lactation consultant for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd. “As the baby and the mother are exposed to contaminants, the breast milk ramps up protection for the baby."

Mothers who are fearful about breastfeeding during the pandemic have little to worry about if the proper safety measures are taken.

“The studies and the data that do not show that breastfeeding is a direct transfer for Covid,” the nurse said. “Breastfeeding itself is still the most important protective we can provide for that newborn.”

A study published by The Lancet, shows what Hiett said, mothers infected with COVID-19 are unlikely to pass the virus through breast milk.

However, a mask should still be worn during the nursing process and other precautions should be taken as well.

“It’s also going to include other things… sneezing or coughing into the elbow or into a tissue that she can immediately discard, washing her hands after any type of respiratory exposure, making sure that she's disinfecting and cleaning surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, infant care items, things like that,” explained Hiett.

Hiett encourages all moms who might feel nervous breastfeeding to seek help from a lactation consultant whether it's Covid related or not. “Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, we have lactation consultants who are board certified on duty seven days a week. We also have our lactation center open… seven days,” she said. “So that not only new

mothers receive immediate lactation consultants support at delivering, but they have the ability to come back to us as often as they need for first feeding assistance and breast milk support even after they're discharged.”