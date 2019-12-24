TYLER, Texas — She might just be a 10-year-old girl from Bullard, Texas. However, that has not stopped BreAnn Benson from putting smiles on the faces of hundreds of unsuspecting hospital patients and gaining for her generosity from people nationwide, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

"Sometimes, people cry," said BreAnn. "Sometimes, people want me to stay and I really can’t. It’s very, very exciting to see the many expressions.”

As in tradition, BreAnn, dressed as a festive elf and joined by a few Santa's helpers, delivered more than 250 teddy bears to those she says are often forgotten: adults spending the holidays in the hospital.

"When I was 7, I had a tumor in my head called Pott’s Puffy tumor. I was in the hospital and got so many bears, but then, my mom was in the hospital with Chrohn's disease and got nothing."

This realization led the young Bullard girl to convince her mother to help her start Bre's Bears, which was officially established as a nonprofit in 2018, one year after BreAnn started the deliveries.

“Last year, I only had Stacy and my mom, and it was kind of hard, because we were trying to deliver all the bears and it got very chaotic," BreAnn said. "But now, we have these two to help and I feel like it’s going to be a great, great year.”

This year, she was joined by one of her closest friends, Abby and her mom.

As the group went from room-to-room at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler, they were met with smiles and words of gratitude from the patients gifted with a specially-selected teddy bear and a certificate of authenticity, which reads, "Bre's Bears, a nonprofit ministry created by BreAnn Benson when she was just 8 years old. This acknowledges that you are a proud recipient of a Bre’s Bear. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalms 34:18.”

“Well, you guys are doing a wonderful thing, very wonderful," a male patient told BreAnn and Abby as they visited his room. “I will cherish this. You know I was supposed to dress up as Santa Claus today, but that didn’t happen. You’d make a good one.”

BreAnn often receives praises for her kindness, but if you ask her why her nonprofit is so important, the answer is clear.

“When Jesus was born, that was our gift. So, I want to give back to others in need of support.”