TYLER, Texas — A real estate company has received the green light to build five loft apartments on their property in downtown Tyler.

The Briarwood Group, also known as Martin Heines Real Estate, received a permit Tuesday for the multifamily development.

The company is seeking to renovate the 6,500-square-foot top floor at 308 S. Broadway Ave., between Front Street and Elm Street, according to the permit.

