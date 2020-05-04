Access to 2 bridges on the Texas/Louisiana border has been temporarily closed to non-essential traffic in Shelby and Sabine County, according to law enforcement and city officials in the county.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement last night on the Facebook page that Texas DPS had notified them of the closing of Pendleton Bridge.

City of Joaquin was also notified by Texas DPS that the border at Joaquin/Logansport bridge will also be closed to non-essential traffic.

