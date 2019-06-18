TYLER, Texas — Simon, the owners of Broadway Square Mall, is welcoming Dick’s Sporting Goods in the first quarter of 2020.

The first-in-market store will be 45,000 square feet and located where the former Sears store was located.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dick’s Sporting Goods to Broadway Square and to the Tyler community,” said Candace Foster, Broadway Square’s Director of Marketing. “They will be a wonderful addition to our offerings and very popular with our customers.”

Simon has properties across North America, Europe and Asia.