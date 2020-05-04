Brookshire Grocery Co. has started offering a 5% daily discount on store brand products for critical and emergency service responders.

According to Brookshire Grocery Co., the discount is available until May 5, 2020 and will be in all four banners it operates, Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s.

This discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve).

“We believe it is important to show appreciation to those who are serving on the front lines caring for our neighbors,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. in a press release. “These providers are the pride of our communities and we want to offer this as a symbol of our gratitude for their service during this time.”

To receive the discount an active identification or name badge must be presented.

The store brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours