TYLER, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Monday that they will be paying hourly retail and logistics employees a temporary $1 incrfease effective March 24 – May 1.

“We cannot thank our employees enough for their determination, commitment and care for our customers. We are trying to do everything we can to give back as a reflection of gratitude for what they are doing every day,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. said in a press release. “Our incredibly dedicated retail and logistics employees are going above and beyond in meeting our customers’ needs. As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open and keep our operations moving to get products on the shelves.”

Last week the company gave employees a discretionary bonus of one half week’s pay.

