TYLER, Texas — About 130 veterans and their family members gathered Monday morning at the Brookshire Grocery Company's corporate office in Tyler to celebrate BGC’s 18th Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.

The company hosted a dinner and presented the veterans with a memory book, a CD with more than 2,000 pictures, and a DVD of the previous trip.

BGC's WWII Heroes Flight is an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to honor veterans for their service and sacrifices. BGC has taken more than 480 veterans from Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas since establishing the program in 2010.

In May veterans from World War II and the Korean War attended the trip.

The trip includes visits to the WWII Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Air and Space Museum.

Along with memorials honoring:

U.S. Marines

Navy

Air Force

Abraham Lincoln

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Martin Luther King Jr.

Vietnam and Korean War veterans

The group also toured the U.S. Capitol with Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

“Our company considers it a great privilege to provide the Heroes Flight and to host this dinner for our veterans and their family members to reflect on the trip,” Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., Brad Brookshire, said. “Our nation and world would be very different today if it were not for the incredible bravery and sacrifice of the Americans who served in World War II.

The trip will be October 17 through October 19. Veterans interested in attending future trips can apply online.