BROWNSBORO, Texas — Brownsboro Independent School District has canceled classes for Monday, February 11, after seeing an increase in the number of confirmed flu cases.

According to the district, more than 475 students and staff members were absent Friday in order to recover from the flu and other illnesses.

All school-related activities scheduled to take place on BISD campuses Monday, including evening activities, are also canceled. The girls' basketball playoff game will still take place in Kaufman Monday night.

Staff and students will return to their regular schedules on Tuesday, February 12.

BISD says bad weather days will not be used for this time off and the day will not have to be made up.