Brownsboro ISD cleared to reopen schools beginning Wednesday

Students will be able to return to the buildings beginning Wednesday following an investigation into an unidentified odor.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Brownsboro ISD has been cleared by the Henderson County Fire Marshall to reopen schools on Wednesday and allow students back on to campuses following an investigation into an unidentified odor that caused some students to be hospitalized.

According to the district, the investigation concluded that sewer gas was venting outside the theatre building but was not filtering high enough or far enough away from the building due to the conditions that night of high humidity and lack of wind during the game.

This caused the gas to hover at low levels in certain areas rather than move through the air, said Superintendent Dr. Keri Hampton in a statement. “Because the drill team and band students had just completed performing and had been sitting closest to this area, they were impacted the most.”

Licensed plumbers, HVAC technicians, and gas technicians have inspected each campus within the district and they have determined that all facilities are safe and approved for students and staff, according to the district.

We know this has been an inconvenience to your weekend and weekday schedule and we are so appreciative of your continued support and patience as our district did a thorough investigation and found resolution,” said Dr. Hampton. “We think any return to school after an unexpected cancellation is cause for celebration! So, to show some bear pride, we invite our students (and staff) to wear your best blue and gold on Wednesday!”