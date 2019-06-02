MOBILE, Alabama — A competitor is suing a newcomer in a gas price dispute in Alabama.

News outlets report that Oasis Travel Center LLC has sued Buc-ee's in federal court in Mobile, saying the company is illegally selling gasoline for less than state law allows.

Texas-based Buc-ee's opened its first store along Interstate 10 in Baldwin County on Jan. 21.

The lawsuit claims that Buc-ee's opening day price of about $1.80 per gallon violated the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act, which says companies cannot sell gas for less than it costs to buy and transport to a retail outlet.

The lawsuit says Alabama's current lowest price is $2 per gallon.

Buc-ee's attorney Jeff Nadalo says the company promises to deliver high-quality fuel priced competitively and always strives to the customers' choice.

