KARNACK, Texas — The Cajun Navy is seeking experienced volunteer boaters to assist with the search of a missing East Texas man.

According to the Cajun Navy, they are seeking volunteers to help with search and rescue efforts for Howard Waldon, 34, of Uncertain, Texas, who was last seen leaving Sammie's Primetime in Jefferson overnight on Saturday.

Waldon was driving a 2016 blue four-door Dodge pickup truck with the Texas license plate number LHK-5202. He stands 5'5", weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Cajun Navy says crews will be searching the Big Cypress Bayou (Karnack River) on Friday.

If you are available to help with the efforts, please call John Able at (318) 272-5879.

If you have any information on Waldon's whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson Police Department at (903) 665-2432.