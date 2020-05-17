TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo has announced that it will reopen Monday, May 17, but with modifications for visitors health and safety.

According to the zoo, visitors must now reserve a time slot to help allow physical social distancing inside the zoo.

"We feel like it's safe and we have a really good plan in place," said Hayes Caldwell, executive director for the zoo. "We're here for the public to come and enjoy this park and these animals and so we want to open as soon as we possibly could."

The zoo released a list of changes that help to provide adequate social distancing:

All visitors (including Members) must reserve a time slot for their visit in order to allow for physical distancing inside the zoo.

Time slots are valid for 30- minute entry times on a specific date, so please plan to arrive during your designated time to avoid overcrowding the front entrance of the zoo.

All foot traffic within the zoo will be one-way

There will be a separate Entry and Exit.

The Main Entry remains the same.

The Exit will feed into the Main Parking lot, near the regular entrance.

Reentry will not be allowed after exiting

The Chakula Café will be open, but with no inside seating. Guests can purchase refreshments and use our considerable outdoor dining space.

The ability to use cash is limited

Certain parts of the zoo are temporarily closed including the following:

Petting Pen

Rhino House Building

Penguin House Building

Texas Reptile Building

Events Meeting Room

Playground is not open for use

"We're trying to eliminate as many touch points is possible taking extra steps to create one-way traffic," said Caldwell.

All water fountains are off limits (Cups of water will be available at the Chakula Café and the Snocone stand in the North American area free of charge).

Click here for more information on the changes at Caldwell Zoo and to make a reservation.