TYLER, Texas — Cambridge Road has become a popular cut-through for drivers to avoid traffic on Broadway Avenue and quickly get to Paluxy Drive.

"It's a fairly busy road," Tyler City Engineer Lisa Crossman said.

Cambridge Bend resident Dan Broaddus says the road, however, is in need of repairs.

"It is too narrow," Broaddus explained. "It is currently not curbed and has deep drainage ditches on the west side that are extremely close to the roadbed."

CBS19's Payton Weidman spoke with other residents who say flooding in the area is due to the drainage ditches and a nearby creek.

Driving down the road, there are portions without anywhere for water to runoff.

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, Crossman will present the council with a request that will start the city's process of improving the road.

"The item that we're presenting on Wednesday has to do with the acquisition of easements and right of ways," Crossman said.

The city already has 24 of the 56 easements and if approved during the meeting, Crossman says a consultant would purchase the remaining ones.

"As soon as we get that done, we will be able to take the construction contract to council and get that approved," Crossman said. "We would start (construction) immediately after that."

The proposed improvements to Cambridge Road includes widening it, adding curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

There will be a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. on August 1 at the Faulkner Police Station to answer any questions residents might have.