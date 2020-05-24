CAMP COUNTY, Texas — Camp County has reported 1 new case of COVID-19.

According to the Camp County Emergency Management, the case brings the total to 40 in the county.

The county has also seen 7 recoveries from the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

