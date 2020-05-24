CAMP COUNTY, Texas — Camp County has reported 1 new case of COVID-19.

According to the Camp County Emergency Management, the case brings the total to 40 in the county.

The county has also seen 7 recoveries from the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: SUNDAY, MAY 24: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,400; deaths top 100