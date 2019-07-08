TYLER, Texas — Purple Heart Day falls every year on August 7th. It honors those in the U.S Military, wounded risking their lives to serve our country.

CampV Tyler and the East Texas Veterans Community Council, is honoring Purple Heart recipients on August the 7th at 9 a.m.

A poem will be read during the ceremony, as well as $55,000 donated to the Camp's resource center. The campus is currently being renovated with plans to open the resource center in November.

The $55,000 donated by Woodmen Life, a non-profit insurance company, will help construct a new ADA compliant entrance.

"The check will definitely build a brand new entrance that will accommodate all those who have difficulty walking," Susan Campbell, President of the East Texas Veterans Community Council said. "There are many Purple Heart Recipients who are in wheelchairs."

"it's just a wonderful way to say thank you for your service, in a little bit more than just words," Dennis Taylor, a Sales Manager for Woodmen life said.

Construction of the ADA compliant entrance is expected to start in the coming months.

ETVCC invites all Purple Heart recipients, military families and East Texas residents to attend the ceremony commemorating Purple Heart Day and to honor all East Texas veterans at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at CampV, 3212 W. Front St., Tyler

