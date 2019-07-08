TYLER, Texas — Purple Heart Day falls every year on August 7 honoring those who were wounded while serving in the military.

CampV Tyler and the East Texas Veterans Community Council will honor local Purple Heart recipients during a ceremony Wednesday morning.

The ceremony will feature a reading of a poem and a $55,000 donation to the camp's resource center by Woodmen Life. The donation will help fund an entrance accessible to people with physical disabilities.

"The check will definitely build a brand new entrance that will accommodate all those who have difficulty walking," Susan Campbell, President of the East Texas Veterans Community Council, said. "There are many Purple Heart Recipients who are in wheelchairs."

"It's just a wonderful way to say 'Thank you for your service,' in a little bit more than just words," Woodman Life sales manager Dennis Taylor said.

Construction of the ADA compliant entrance is expected to start in the coming months.

ETVCC invites all Purple Heart recipients, military families and East Texas residents to attend the ceremony, which starts at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Smith County hopes to expand Veteran Services Office to CampV

RELATED: CampV Tyler announces partnerships to help veterans in East Texas

RELATED: CampV Tyler to provide look into camp's future next week

RELATED: Equine Assisted Therapy Program for Veterans opens at CampV in Tyler

RELATED: 20-acre camp to provide 'one-stop shop' for East Texas veterans