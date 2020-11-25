Lufkin Christmas Parade cancelled due to lack of entries

Though the parade is cancelled, Christmas in the Pines remains set for Dec. 5 from 2-8 p.m.

According to the city, due to a lack of entries, this year’s December 7 “Reverse Christmas Parade,” has been cancelled.

Only 20 groups signed up so far, the city was hoping for at least 50. During a normal year, the Lufkin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (LCVB) limits entries too, wait listing additional participants.

“Although it was going to look a little different this year due to COVID-19, we were looking forward to still being able to bring some form of our annual Christmas parade to the community,” LCVB Executive Director Taylor Commiato said. “When we evaluated our signups this week, we made the difficult decision to cancel. We even reached out to all of last year’s participants to see if they would be interested, but most were opting out due to COVID.”

Christmas in the Pines is still set to happen December 5 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. and will host a feature of activities and attractions.

Live performances from local groups will take place from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Santa Claus will be posing for photos inside the historic Pines Theater from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

And the 2nd Annual Fire Truck Pull will be held at 4:30 p.m.

The lighting of Rudolph will take place at 6 p.m.