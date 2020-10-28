City of Canton cancels controversial music festival

The City of Canton terminated the contract after the SLVTZgiving event coordinator violated many terms, now the city is working to change its standard event contract

CANTON, Texas — The City of Canton wants to make sure another controversial music festival does not plan to use the First Monday Grounds as its venue by changing up its standard event contract.

Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said the city is working with its legal team to make changes to the contract to ensure the city can review advertisements before they are published online and around the city.

She said changes come after the event organizer for SLVTZgiving, a controversial music festival that was planned for November in Canton, failed to meet several terms within the contract.

The city terminated the agreement with Grayson Berry, the music festival's organizer, on Friday. The documents, which CBS19 obtained from the city, show he was in violation of nine terms within the contract.

Mayor Everett said one of the major problems the community found was the graphic design for the event, which showed hidden drug images.

She says the City of Canton does not want to be associated with drug use or paraphernalia.

"You know, you live and you learn," Everett said. "This is something new that we are dealing with and we are going to re-do our contracts to ensure we have approval of all advertising."

During the most recent city council meeting on October 20, the council voted to allow the festival to continue on the grounds if Berry accepted the contractual agreements.

Dozens of people voiced their concerns about the festival.

According to the organizer, the event is a music, arts, and camping festival with live music, yoga sessions, vendors, games, and artists.