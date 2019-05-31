CANTON, Texas — Most of the students at Pecan Ridge School in Canton had already gone home Wednesday afternoon. Their parents not taking any chances after the city already had one tornado warning earlier that afternoon.

Only about 21 students and 12 staff members remained when a second tornado warning was announced.

Leeann Chavez, the owner of Pecan Ridge, said there was just enough time in-between the two warnings to gather the remaining students and take shelter. But when she was at the front desk for a moment, she looked up and saw first responders running toward the daycare.

"So I opened the door and was like come on, come on, come inside you're ok," Chavez explained.

Except the fire department and wasn't there for themselves, but for those left in the building to take them across the street to take shelter at the Canton Elementary School.

"Next thing I know two fire trucks pulled in and four or five ambulances," she said.

To keep the students calm, Chavez told them they were going to take a field trip.

"All the men were carrying the kids out," Chavez said. It was priceless."

All of the students and staff along with the school's building are just fine. While some of the kids say it was scary, they enjoyed their 'trip.'

Chavez said she couldn't be more grateful to the first responders. As for some of the students, some might just grow up to follow the footsteps of their rescuers.