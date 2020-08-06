SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to a reported shooting in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday, where hundreds gathered to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Emergency crews reported about 8:30 p.m. that a 27-year-old man was shot at 11th Avenue and Pine Street.

The victim has a shoulder injury and is in stable condition. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses said a driver in a black sedan turned onto 11th Ave. and drove towards a crowd while there were hundreds of people in the streets

Videos posted to Twitter show a man driving a car toward a protest barricade. In the videos, the man gets out of the car, brandishing what appears to be a gun and walking through the crowd toward a line of police officers.

Seattle police recovered a gun at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Correction: An earlier version of the story noted that a witness said there was a taser involved. KING 5 has not been able to independently confirm that account.